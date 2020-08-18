Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, have decreased yet again, this time by 1.7 per cent across the board. The fall marks the third slide in a row after a mammoth 8.3 per cent leap on July 7 and comes hot on the heels of a 5.1 per cent drop earlier this month.

All products on offer weakened, except skim milk powder - the second biggest "reference" product for Fonterra, which rose 1.1 per cent to an average price US$2,608/tonne. This follows a 4.6 per cent plumment in the previous auction on August 4.

Whole milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell by 2.2 per cent to US$2,936/tonne.

The largest fall in the main commodity groups was cheddar, which dropped by 3.6 per cent to US$3,442/tonne.

Results for other main commodity groups included a drop of 2.9 per cent to US$3,873/tonne for anhydrous milk fat (AMF) and butter, which decreased 2 per cent to US$3,370/tonne.

In a market update on July 17, Fonterra lowered the midpoint for the 2019/20 season by five cents to a range of $7.10 and $7.20. The co-op also narrowed its forecast for the current 2020/21 season to between $5.90 to $6.90 per kg.