New Zealand

The NZX50 rose strongly by 1.9 per cent as stocks hit hard since last Tuesday rebounded.

Aged-care operators performed well. Summerset (+5.4 per cent) led the pack, after reporting a positive first-half result. Ryman, not far behind, lifted 5.3 per cent and Oceania also recovered some of its losses from last week, rising 3.1 per cent.

Consumer discretionary stocks were largely flat or lifted. Kathmandu was up 4.5 per cent and SkyCity rose 2.5 per cent on heavy trading volumes. The Warehouse Group dropped, -1.5 per cent.

Beach Energy announced Kupe gas field's 2P reserves have increased by 23 per cent, which benefits Genesis as it owns 46 per cent in the Kupe Joint Venture, and thus receives an equivalent percentage of the natural gas produced. NZ Oil & Gas also owns 4 per cent in the joint venture and rose by 9.9 per cent.

The market reaction to Refining NZ releasing its second-half results was neutral. The petroleum refiner reported ebitda down 71.4 per cent to $15.4 million, and a net loss of $186.3m - although this was mostly caused by a $218.9m impairment charge.

Summerset impresses market

Summerset was the biggest gainer of the index yesterday, rising 5.4 per cent after posting an underlying profit of $45.1m despite difficult operating conditions. Although this figure was down 5.7 per cent from the same period last year, much of the decline was from reduced earnings from their development margin (down 35.7 per cent from last year), which Summerset defines itself. Adjusted underlying profit (excluding development margin), lifted 34 per cent.

The bottom line was also hurt by a -$14.7m devaluation in the fair value of the company's property portfolio, which resulted in net tangible assets per share declining to $4.91 (-2 per cent from last year).

Although resales of occupation rights were steady, sales of new units were slowed a little by the lockdown and Covid-related restrictions - down by 6 per cent from last year. Despite this, Summerset has had a sharp rebound since April: new sales and resales are up from last year's numbers by 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Although Summerset did not give guidance for its full-year earnings given the uncertainty around the current business environment, it indicated it expects to deliver around 300 to 350 new units for the year - a figure in line with some analyst expectations.

A six-cent dividend per share was announced, slightly down from last year.

Overnight

Chinese markets were up strongly with Shanghai and Shenzhen up 2.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively. Telecom equipment stocks benefitted from the introduction of 5G into the market. At the time of writing, US markets were being spurred from large tech and consumer discretionary; Dow Jones was down 0.3 per cent, S&P 500 was up 0.4 per cent and Nasdaq was up 1.1 per cent. The S&P500 moved to within 8 points of its record high, and the Nasdaq continues to surge past 11,100 points. Key drivers over the week are likely to be the continuing talks of a new stimulus package, China and US trade tension and death rates from Covid-19 across America.

The homebuilder sentiment jumped to record highs, up 6 points to 78 points. Anything above 50 showed positive sentiment. Because of incredibly low interest rates, which are expected to stay low for years to come, homeowners are finding this a perfect opportunity to invest. However, lumber prices more than doubled during Covid-19, so may create a slowing market in months to come.

The New York Fed's Empire State index fell 13.5 points to 3.7 in August, signalling a slower recovery in the economy. With manufacturing levels being strong in recent months, this signals a more moderate recovery as levels remain below pre-pandemic numbers.

Barrick Gold surged 11 per cent on the back of Berkshire Hathaway buying 21m shares in the company. With Buffett previously being a sceptic of gold and its ability to provide a worthwhile return, this signalled to the market gold's possibility to live up to price expectations over the next couple of years with lowering yields and a decreasing US dollar.

Nasdaq has had some large movers across the day: Tesla Inc (+9.1 per cent), Zoom Video Communications (+8.3 per cent), Nvidia Corp (+6.9 per cent) and JD.COM Inc (+6.5 per cent). Tesla is now up more than 30 per cent since August 12, and Zoom moves to within US$10 of its previous high.

Commodities

WTI Oil is closing in on US$43 a barrel, up 2.1 per cent today. Gold (+2.2 per cent) closes in again on US$2000 per ounce with US 10-year treasury yield faltering below 0.68 per cent and a continuing weakening of the US dollar.

Australia

The ASX200 ended down 0.8 per cent. The industrial and financial sectors were the worst performers on the day, falling 1.6 and 1.5 per cent, respectively. Utilities and healthcare were the only sectors in the green, lifting 0.2 and 0.1 per cent respectively. Oil and Gas company Beach Energy was the best individual performer on the day, up 7.1 per cent. Stem cell researcher Mesoblast continues its momentum after receiving FDA approval, gaining 4.5 per cent. Construction supplier GWA group was the worst performer, dipping 10.5 per cent on its 2020 financial year results announcement. Buy now, pay later company, and investor darling, Afterpay fell 2.7 per cent, closing at A$73.66.

Covid-19 a boon for some retailers, but will it last?

Kogan.com (-6.1 per cent) reported sales growth of 39.3 per cent and npat growth of 55.9 per cent for the financial year. Of particular interest was the 71.2 per cent half-on-half sales growth – demonstrating that the company hit its stride during lockdowns when people were driven to shop online. Despite the growth, npat missed analyst expectations by 5 per cent, hence the sell-off. However, net income consensus for the next financial year was upgraded by 5.8 per cent, indicating analysts maintain their opinion that the company will continue to grow.

Investors must consider whether they believe that Kogan will be able to deliver on all its verticals – Kogan insurance, Kogan credit and Kogan electricity to name a few – and whether Kogan will be able to maintain its meteoric rise as it begins to compete for market share with companies like Amazon and Aliexpress. Kogan.com is up 316.8 per cent over the past year.

JB Hi-Fi (+4.8 per cent) reported sales growth of 11.6 per cent and npat

growth of 33.2 per cent. JB Hi-Fi's performance has been driven by high demand for computers, monitors, TVs and appliances from consumers forced to endure lockdown, but flush with government stimulus. Investors must consider whether they believe JB Hi-Fi can maintain this performance considering purchases could be lockdown induced, demand pull-forward, and government jobkeeper stimulus will eventually end.

Upcoming events

Mercury Energy will be the second of the "big four" gentailers to release its earnings today. Consensus expectations estimate revenue of $1.749m and ebitda of $482.7m. PGG Wrightson also report full-year results today.

Australia:

Companies slated to report today include: Abacus Property, Amcor, BHP Group, Cochlear, Coles Group and Monadelphous.

International:

Economic data out of the US tomorrow includes housing starts and building permits. These are expected to increase on the previous month, which would tie into the positive result on the NAHB home builders index this morning.

Large US companies reporting earnings tomorrow include Home Depot Inc and Wallmart Inc. Earnings per share are expected to be US$3.69 and US$1.25 respectively.

For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

