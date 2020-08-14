The telco said today it will be "waiving data overage charges for all customers who are on data-capped fixed and wireless broadband plans and are at risk of losing access if they can't afford to go over their existing data limits".

A spokeswoman said all customers on fixed-wireless data plans would have their data caps wiped - not just those in financial hardship. Those in financial hardship could apply for relief through Spark's website.

The move was triggered by events in Auckland, but applies nationwide.

"This applies to both consumer and small and medium business customers and will commence from Monday 17 August and continue until Auckland moves down from Alert Level 3," Spark said.

Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees all wiped data caps on fixed-broadband nationwide as a relief measure as traffic spiked sharply during the first lockdown.

Vodafone is expected to announce it's own Lockdown 2.0 measures shortly. 2degrees says it will lift caps again, with details pending this afternoon.

For Vocus (owner of Orcon and Slingshot), consumer GM Taryn Hamilton said, "Our customers on data cap plans have continued to have unlimited data since the first lockdown, likewise we still have a Covid financial hardship process and continue to support the Ministry of Eductation.

"Some customers that signed up since we returned to L1 did have caps, but we have removed these nationwide, at least until the end of the year."

That was then

Spark says when it lifted broadband data caps in March, provided customers across the country with over 7200 terabytes of free data over 100 days.

As overall broadband use spiked to record levels, Netflix cut its bit rate (the amount of bandwidth it uses, underpinning picture quality) by 25 per cent - a move only recently reversed.

So far during Lockdown 2.0, the retail telcos and network provider Chorus have reported increases in traffic, but nothing close to the Lockdown 1.0 frenzy.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said this morning: "We know our customers need to stay connected during lockdown and we will lean in and do our part to make that happen as Auckland moves into an additional 12 days at Alert Level 3."

Spark customers are reminded that while network traffic will be monitored to ensure fair use and an optimal experience for all customers, there may be congestion during peak periods. Spark is currently speaking to large online content providers to encourage a return to the bitrate capping policies that were put in place during New Zealand's first lockdown, which helped internet service providers manage peak network loads by reducing the resolution of streamed content.

For customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19, Spark introduced a new Hardship Policy in July that provides several options to help them stay connected wherever possible. Depending on the customer's circumstances, these can include restricting services to avoid extra charges, implementing a short-term payment extension, or applying to put an Extended Credit Arrangement in place over a longer period to keep monthly payments lower and more manageable.

Spark also continues to roll out its not-for-profit broadband service, Skinny Jump, at pace, connecting an additional 4,500 homes since the first Covid-19 lockdown. Skinny Jump is provided through a network of community partners for people who cannot currently afford a broadband connection, and costs just $5 for 30GB of data (up to 150GB for $25 a month).