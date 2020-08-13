Key Points:
Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden
New Zealand NZX Market Wrap
Cinema software supplier Vista Group (+4.3 per cent)
and SaaS company Gentrack (+3.2 per cent) rebounded from yesterday's losses, finishing up as the first and second highest gainers of the index. Stock exchange operator NZX (the company itself) rose 2.6 per cent after releasing first-half 2020 results that highlighted revenue up 16.9 per cent compared to prior year to $38.4 million, and profit up 40.9 per cent to $9.1 million. Total value traded on the exchange was $27.9 billion, up 52.3 per cent from last year. Guidance for the full year was maintained at $30.0 million to $33.5 million, although a result towards the top of this range is expected. The positive market reaction to Precinct's results (+2.7 per cent) may have had the effect of dragging up other REIT stocks as well, with Argosy (+2.0 per cent) and Goodman Property Trust (+2.0 per cent) increasing - although the more foot-traffic exposed Kiwi Property Group closed down 2 per cent. Precinct rises as market reacts positively to annual result Commercial Bay owner Precinct Properties traded heavily yesterday after releasing its annual results, closing up 2.7 per cent. Its 2020 financial year saw adjusted funds from operations, or "AFFO", up by 5.9 per cent to 6.29 cents per share. AFFO is one of the main metrics used to assess a real estate investment trust's performance, as analysts consider it to be a more accurate measure of residual cashflow for shareholders than revenue - or non-adjusted funds from operations. The solid result was underpinned by high occupancy statistics, with 98 per cent occupancy and a weighted average lease term of eight years, and low rental abatements of only $1.7 million (1.3 per cent of total gross income). Precinct provided guidance indicating its 2021 dividend yield will be 6.50 cps, which is an additional 3.2 per cent year on year increase from 2020's dividend. The company also advised that Commercial Bay opened with 100 per cent of retail and 97 per cent of office leases filled, and signings for leases at the company's ongoing developments also look positive. However, Precinct's net profit after tax (npat) was recorded at $35.1 million, $155.3 million less than last year, after a -$66.3 million revaluation of its property portfolio was reported as an expense. This also resulted in its net asset value dropping to $1.45 a share, compared to $1.49 per share last year.
Overnight International market wrap Chinese markets were relatively flat across the day. The Shanghai index ended up 0.04 per cent while the Shenzhen ended down 0.13 per cent. News of coronavirus being caught in a shipment of chicken from Brazil potentially accounts for some skittishness in the market. At the time of writing US markets ebb and flow. The Dow Jones was down slightly by 0.50 per cent with 18 stocks falling, the S&P500 was down 0.37 per cent, while the Nasdaq fared best, up 0.12 per cent, with tech supporting these gains. Apple (+1.3 per cent) is readying a new series of subscription bundles labelled "Apple One". This will allow for a customer to subscribe to multiple Apple digital services at a discount. This could include a new exercise app as the company gears up to compete with Peleton. Cisco (-11.55 per cent) is set for its worst one-day decline since 2011 after its earnings update. Cisco reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share, which was 6 cents above estimates, revenue was also above estimates but still down year-on-year. Posting earnings above estimates has previously been positive for stock performance, however, Cisco also released guidance for the next quarter, suggesting that sales would likely worsen and widespread job cuts of up to US$1 billion would begin. Unlike Cisco's, other companies' reports suggested that the worst had been and gone. US Economy Initial jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since Covid-19 began, dropping from 1.19 million in July to 963,000 last week. Economists are not sure if this is a signal of labour market recovery or of declining workplace participation on the cancellation of the federal weekly US$600 stimulus payment. With more lockdown measures and an increasing Covid-19 caseload in many states, the latter seems more likely. The stimulus arrangement remains on hold with no clear-cut agreement around tax policies or unemployment benefits. Morgan Stanley's analyst said the agreement is still critical for recovery and doesn't know if Trump's policy to try use the Federal Emergency Management Agency is the right decision, as it could take time and not capture all the people that need the support.
Commodities WTI Oil has retreated since yesterday's announcement, down to US$42.27 per barrel. This is likely because of the International Energy Agency forecasting that oil demand will be softer than previously expected due to worsening air travel. Gold rallied today, up 0.6 per cent to US$1960 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield continues its upward move for the week up 3 basis points to 0.72 per cent.
Australia ASX market wrap The ASX200 closed the session 0.7 per cent lower as large-cap stocks, Telstra and AGL Energy plummeted on weak financial results. Telstra fell 8.3 per cent, after weak underlying net profit after tax (npat) results, approximately 18 per cent below consensus forecasts. Concern around dividend sustainability was highlighted as headwinds are significant for the firm. AGL Energy slumped 9.6 per cent, after setting guidance for 2020-21 financial year at A$560 to A$660 million. The market took this guidance as soft considering the 2019-20 results featured a npat of A$816 million. Rounding out the steepest declines of the day was Breville Group as it dived 8.4 per cent. Full year npat declined by 1.8 per cent, however earnings before interest and tax was a solid result on a normalised basis. The strongest performer yesterday was Treasury Wine Estate, which jumped 12.3 per cent to A$12.85. The jump appears to be related to a stronger than expected outlook in China, however cautious optimism should be noted here. Recently troubled stock AMP climbed 10.9 per cent to A$1.53 after reporting a special A$0.10 dividend and a $200 million share buyback programme after the sale of its life insurance division. Flight Centre also reported earnings. The stock lifted 5.1 per cent as it lowered its July 2020 cash burn, relative to its June guidance. Liquidity in the firm is also relatively strong. These are positives for Flight Centre, however they continue to operate in a challenging environment. The unemployment rate in Australia lifted 0.1 per cent yesterday to 7.5 per cent. This is the highest rate since 1998.
Upcoming events Australia Financial year earnings to be reported today are Newcrest Mining and Illuka Resources. Neither company has issued guidance. International A lot of Economic data out in the US tomorrow with retail sales, productivity, unit labour costs, consumer sentiment index, and business inventories being posted. For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden . This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer