Bunnings has closed its stores in Greater Auckland to walk-in customers, moving to online ordering only for the next three days.

Customers will be able to choose delivery or contactless pick up from Bunnings' car parks, without needing to get out of the car.

Under level 2 restrictions, Bunnings stores across the rest of New Zealand can continue to operate, with physical distancing and comprehensive cleaning, hygiene measures in place.

Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings director HR New Zealand, said Bunnings was committed to slowing the spread of Covid-19 by following the directions of Government while enabling customers to get the products they need.

"Bunnings plays an important role in providing a reliable supply of key products for trade customers to keep their businesses running and support their local communities, particularly with emergency repairs and maintenance.

"We also know having materials to complete projects around the house can be a useful

physical and mental distraction for people facing isolation and the challenges of spending more time at home."

Coombes said, as a precaution, Bunnings was also temporarily suspending sausage sizzles across the country.

"To assist affected community groups who have sausage sizzles booked, our store teams will donate $500 gift cards to these local organisations to assist with their fundraising activities," Coombes said.

Measures in place at stores for team and customer safety:

• All team members will now be required to wear face masks and these will be provided each shift.

• We are also highly recommending customers to wear a mask when in store.

• Providing team and customers with hand sanitiser throughout stores.

• Increased cleaning in-store and for equipment such as counters, trolleys and baskets.

• Implemented physical distancing measures, including taping floors to mark 2m, moving stock on pallets around to open-up space, trestle tables in front of service areas to create more distance.

• Limiting customers in store and in busier aisles.

• Suspending sausage sizzles, family events, in-store and children's activities as of today.

• Closing playgrounds and water fountains temporarily and switching to take away only at cafes.