A Facebook page born during lockdown to help struggling Kiwi entrepreneurs has been such a success it now has a website, potential sponsors and its own online shopping platform.



From Te Reo clocks, shampoo bars, herbal teas to unique jewellery - the New Zealand Made Products Facebook page grabbed the attention of more than 500,000 followers shortly after its April launch.



Now renamed Chooice the page also has a website - with the same name - which founder Sarah Colcord said would help small businesses sell on a larger scale.



The Manurewa businesswoman initially started the Facebook page to help her event management company Eventer survive lockdown.

With a captive audience, and no shops open, the page gained 5000 followers, then 30,000.

"It grew so quickly and it just keeps ticking over, it was nothing like what I expected," Colcord said.



"At one stage I had 20 moderators working shifts to check credentials of businesses before they were accepted on the site."



The 23-year-old finished her paid employment at a community law centre to concentrate on Chooice.



This month, after plenty of partnership offers, Colcord teamed up with design and innovation company, Indigo, and launched the online shopping platform, Chooice.co.nz.

Indigo started a small business support forum called Manaaki-io during Covid with former Warrior and professional boxer Monty Beetham a co-founder.



After just six days Chooice.co.nz had more than 570 New Zealand owned stores on the site.



It includes a Chooice Live segment where a chosen business can promote their work.



The first live segment by local artist Tina Gunn saw her plywood designed Te Reo clocks sell out.

The clocks are also available in English, Cook Islands, Fijian, Niuean, Samoan, Tongan, Maltese and Spanish.

Colcord said the user experience can be described as Facebook meets Amazon with a Home Shopping Network.



Colcord said the website was free to use for businesses and buyers and hoped sponsorship helped make it profitable.

The page has already been described as a gamechanger for the companies who use it with many crediting Colcord for saving their businesses.



Colcord has been inundated with messages of gratitude from business owners who expected ruin during lockdown but instead doubled sales or sold out.



"I'm always getting messages and it's always so cool to hear that the page has made a difference," Colcord said.



Some of the success stories really stuck with Colcord because she said "against all odds they're thriving during a time when statistically they shouldn't be".



"At the same time, they stick with me because some of them speak about the newfound level of self-belief and confidence - something that money can't buy."



The sites have a strict set of guidelines to ensure quality and ease of contact between buyer and seller.



Businesses have to be strictly New Zealand owned and operated.



Chooice success stories

Lusid Beauty

Eco-friendly haircare company Lusid Beauty sold $18,000 of product in three days. Photo / Supplied

An eco-friendly haircare brand producing custom shampoo and conditioner bars. Owner Nastassja "Tash" Brooks said her last post on Chooice gave her $18,000 of sales in three days - she was expecting at best $3000. Made in New Zealand and packaged in 100 per cent recycled products.



Ratbag Jewellery

Advertisement

Ratbag Jeweller Mackenzie Lyttle makes unique rings from silver bullion and bullets and old coins. Photo / Supplied

The family of jewellery maker Mackenzie Lyttle credit Colcord's page with allowing the young man to "walk tall and proud". Mackenzie, who has ASD (autism spectrum disorder), designs and makes rings from silver bullion and bullets and old coins. His sister posted some of his unique designs on the site and they were a hit.



Heke Homemade Herbals

Emma Heke from Heke Homemade Herbals has six more retailers because of Chooice. Photo / Supplied

Emma Heke from Nelson lost 100 per cent of her sales during lockdown with the closure of the local market. She posted on Chooice and said sales of her organic tea have tripled and she now has six new retailers in New Zealand and one in Australia.

She said: "Sarah, you have not only allowed us to stay in business but also to thrive in the worst of times. I thank you so very much for your vision, the timing and the platform."



Innate Furniture

Guido Loeffle and Nick Lee from Innate Furniture have opened a workshop thanks to sales on Chooice. Photo / Supplied.

The small part-time home-based business is now a fulltime affair with a workshop thanks to one post on Chooice.



Guido Loeffle and Nick Lee said they sold more tables in one week after posting on Chooice than they did in the previous 12 months.



"We have been able to grow the business organically without any loans, and are investing in digital marketing, an accountant, and paying ourselves a modest wage to refine the business model in preparation for growth."



Tautitotito

The black and white pukapuka for babies sold out after a Chooice post. Photo / Supplied

The company is behind the hardcover black and white pukapuka (book) Taurite Maori for babies. The goal is to normalise a Māori way of seeing the world in the home. The books sold out after a post on the page but pre-orders are being taken for the next run.