Tasha Morgan has loved life on the dairy farm with her herd including Daisy the cow. Photo / Supplied

A former retail worker who chanced upon a job in the dairy industry said she has found "her job for life".

Waikato woman Tasha Morgan held various roles in retail, sales and even traffic control but a chance opportunity to look after some calves for a local farmer changed all that.

She has now signed up with GoDairy's training course, has a job as a milking assistant in Te Kauwhata and at 31 said she had "found what I want to do in life".



"I now have this amazing job that I love and have a real connection with the cows, my girls, they are so gentle and have such character."



She said even though she spent a lot of the time looking at their tail-end she could tell them apart and could tell when they were having an off day.

"I talk or sing to them and give them a bit of reassurance. It's the perfect job for me where no two days are the same."

Morgan's most recent role was as a traffic controller but most of her working life has been spent in retail and sales.



"I never really found a job I loved until now," Morgan said.



"I am so happy and enthusiastic and love getting up in the morning to work with my girls."