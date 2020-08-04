The New Zealand Superannuation Fund is said to be in the running for the New Zealand-arm of Healthscope - the pathology business which owns Labtests.

It is understood the NZ Super fund is now the preferred bidder for the business which is owned by Brookfield, a global asset management company.

The other bidder was said to be Keppel, a Singapore-based asset manager which specialises in marine, property and infrastructure assets, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Many would be happy to see New Zealand's biggest pathology testing facility return to local ownership during these times.

If sold it would be the second time the business has changed hands in just over a year

In June last year consent was granted for the pathology business to be sold as part of a global deal.

The Overseas Investment Office approved foreign-owned Brookfield Capital Partners and ANZ Hospitals to buy the New Zealand assets of ASX-listed Healthscope as part of a A$4.4 billion takeover.

Healthscope owns Labtests NZ which has district health board contracts and South Island assets.

The OIO lists the value of the New Zealand assets at $600 million.

Companies office records show APHG NZ Investments - the main shareholder of Healthscope New Zealand made a net profit of $13.6 million for the six months December 2019. In the year to June 30, 2019 it made $34.4 million.

The financial accounts note that subsequent to the balance date the outbreak of Covid-19 had caused disruption to businesses and economic activity.

The group's pathology services were able to continue operating during lockdown but as the situation remained "fluid" as of the date of the financial statements (June 19) the directors' considered that the financial effects on the business "cannot be estimated for future periods".

Corporate earnings: Locked down for longer

April was the cruellest month. Corporate earnings for the most crucial quarter in living memory surprised on the upside in July only because expectations were so low in April. In that locked-down month, European full-year profits were expected to slump 40 per cent. Enough businesses beat woeful second-quarter expectations for UBS analysts to now forecast an annual decline of 33 per cent.

As some governments reintroduce restrictions on travel and socialising, many businesses remain painfully exposed. That vulnerability has been reflected in news of a rights issue of up to €2.75 billion from IAG, owner of British Airways, and a £2.1b loan loss provision at NatWest, as Royal Bank of Scotland is now known. Both are financially robust, but some rivals of IAG must be in serious trouble. The same will be true for a swath of businesses that bank with NatWest.

British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in London. Photo / AP

The flipside of coronavirus has been an earnings surge for tech groups and for securities traders. The corporate and institutional bank of BNP Paribas increased quarterly pre-tax profits 50 per cent to €1.6bn. The comparable figure for the London Stock Exchange was 9 per cent higher at £674m.

The mood is grim in most other sectors. IAG is raising more money in expectation of a lengthy travel downturn. Net debt to ebitda, a key metric of financial strength, had spiked unacceptably to 4.2 times by the end of June. Natwest's loan loss provision, equivalent to 1.7 per cent of its loan book, reflects a central expectation of a V-shaped dip, where UK GDP collapses by just over 14 per cent this year before recovering roughly the same amount in 2021.

Few businesses are prepared for worse outcomes, epitomised by NatWest's gloomiest scenario of a 17 per cent UK output loss in 2020 that cannot be recouped before 2025.

As Lex predicted, hefty state support has so far underpinned plentiful private finance, limiting financial collapses. Governments and central banks lack the resources to shield companies from further blanket lockdowns. From now on, choices over corporate and public health will be painfully counterpoised. - Lex, Financial Times



Decimal point problems

There seems to be an issue with companies getting decimal points in the right place of late.

On Monday Me Today advised the market that the net tangible asset value calculation in its May 26 financial announcement was incorrect. It was recorded as 0.023c and should have been 0.0023.

Me Today products are endorsed by All Blacks star Beauden Barrett. Photo / Supplied

It follows that of a similar situation by Blackwell Global Holdings which the NZX's regulatory arm is investigating .

BGI, a financial services company, was placed in a trading halt on July 23 after the company admitted it misquoted its net tangible assets per share to be $0.15, later amending the amount of $0.0015.

The error meant that Blackwell told shareholders it owned about $75.3 million in assets, compared to the roughly $750,000 assets it actually had.

At the time of the June 25 announcement, BGI traded at 1.7c, but had since risen to 9.1c - a 12-month gain of 2126.4 per cent, which increased the company's market cap from $2m to $45.7m.

The gain came despite the company reporting a net loss of $693,000 after tax, and revenue of just $436,000.

Multiple directors and senior management had sold shares during the latest rally, and one director sold 5,861,000 shares - more than 1 per cent of the microcap company, broking house Jarden noted.