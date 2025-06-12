Advertisement
Fletcher Building, Spark takeover talk fuels NZ merger speculation, plus Virgin Australia on track for ASX comeback - Stock Takes

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Virgin Australia is due to relist on the ASX this month.

Fletcher Building’s disclosure that some parties are interested in its businesses, combined with takeover talk surrounding Spark, has spurred speculation that New Zealand might be in for a round of mergers and acquisitions.

The building and construction firm – once one of the local market’s biggest companies – that it had received inquiries from parties interested in its businesses, including the construction division.

