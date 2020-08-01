NZ Defence Force websites have now been offline for nearly a week - but the military says a hardware failure is to blame, not ransomware or a bid by China's PLA to steal blueprints for our combat tractors.

The amateur blogging site Medium.com is being used to host Army, Navy and Air Force sites while a fix is underway.

At this point, there is no estimated time to get everything running again.

"A hardware failure affected storage at one of our data centres, which has meant the NZDF, Navy, Army and Air Force websites have been inaccessible since earlier this week," an NZDF spokeswoman told the Herald.

"We have been working alongside the manufacturer on the problem."

While Medium.com is being used as a stop-gap, "We're working on an alternative hosting arrangement in case the issue with the hardware cannot be resolved easily and quickly," the spokeswoman said.

The outage has lasted since Monday.

It affected a storage array and automatic failover was not available, the spokeswoman said.

"NZDF has a number of information initiatives being evaluated for funding. Our online presence and associated infrastructure is part of this," she added.

In 2018, the NZDF joined other government agencies on a digital transformation programme, with its three-year Defence Force Communications and Information Systems Change and Transformation Project (CISCTP).

Corporal Marcus Good demonstrates one of the army's an armoured combat tractor at Trentham Camp, Upper Hutt in June 2011. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Datacom was selected to provide a secure cloud-based Common Information Environment on Microsoft Azure for NZDF.

A spokesman for Datacom said it was not involved in the current outage.