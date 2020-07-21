Former Blue Chip boss Mark Bryers has been arrested by federal police in Australia after an investigation into a tax fraud and money-laundering ring.

The Age reported Bryers was one of six individuals arrested across New South Wales and Queensland, and said the New Zealand had been providing tax structuring advice to the syndicate.

Police are reported to have put restraining orders over a Sydney property owned by Bryers and his partner Catrina Bleicher, one of a dozen such freezing orders tied to the arrests.

Bryers was a infamous figure in New Zealand corporate history, after his Blue Chip empire collapsed in 2008 owning investors $84m, then he was personally bankrupted a year later facing debts of $230m.

Advertisement

A Herald on Sunday investigation found during the peak of Blue Chip's operation he was a big-spending at an Auckland brothel.

Bryers escaped more serious sanctions from Blue Chip, pleading guilty to 34 financial reporting charges in 2010 and being fined $37,500 and ordered to complete 75 hours of community work.

He we discharged from bankruptcy restrictions in 2015, but banned from operating a company in New Zealand until 2022. Associate Judge Jeremy Doogue said at the time while he considered Bryers a risk to the New Zealand public, he was not able to rule on his activities elsewhere.

A decade ago he had relocated to Australia, and was involved with Northern Crest and Talos Accounting Group, both of which were subsequently liquidated.

The network is said by police to have spent A$17m on maintaining extravagant lifestyles that should have gone to the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

The offending is alleged to involved the use of offshore companies to launder the proceeds, and was broken open by an 18-month investigation by Australian Federal Police, the ATO and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission called Operation Bordelon.