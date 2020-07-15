Low oil prices drove New Zealand's consumer price inflation down by 0.5 per cent over the June quarter, making for a modest 1.5 per cent gain over the June year.

The quarterly fall was in line with market expectations.

Stats NZ said transport costs fell by 4.9 per cent over quarter, influenced by lower prices for petrol (down 12 per cent).

Today's annual figure takes inflation well short of the 2 per cent mid-point of the Reserve Bank's 1 to 3 per cent target range.

Oil prices slumped over the June quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic drove a sharp fall in the demand at a time when Saudi Arabia and Russia were involved in a price war.

Stats NZ said food prices rose 1.1 per cent, influenced by higher vegetable prices (up 16 per cent).

Housing and household utilities rose 0.6 per cent, driven by higher prices for rentals for housing - up 0.6 per cent).

Stats NZ said the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent alert level response created some interruptions in data collection and methodological challenges for the uarter CPI.

"They have also created a lot of volatility in the data," the department said.