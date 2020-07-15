Fonterra says its IT systems have been targeted by hackers.

It seems however, that, unlike recent victims Toll Group, F&P Appliances and Lion, it has repelled the attack.

"We have observed heightened activity of late, consistent with global trends, and we've seen some of these attempts directly," chief information officer Piers Shore told the Herald, when asked about industry chatter that the dairy giant had been hit.

"The business is operating as normal. For cybersecurity reasons we don't discuss the details of any specific attempt," he added.

The GCSB's National Cyber Security Centre has recently ramped up its efforts to protect both government agencies and "key economic generators and exporters" from cyber attacks, but neither the agency nor Fonterra would comment on whether the dairy co-operative was one of the private sector operations that comes under the NCSC umbrella.

Fonterra's Shore offered the general comment that: "Maintaining network security has become a common and frequent challenge for business, government and individuals. Prevention needs to be taken seriously and where there are attempts to undermine network security, fast identification and action are key".

"Some of this elevated activity in the market right now is driven by changes in working habits of people through Covid-19," Shore said.

"It's something we're very aware of and continually work to stay ahead of. The business is operating as normal and we continue to invest in the important area network security."

Earlier, F&P Appliances and Lion, the two most recent major victims of cyber attacks, told the Herald their systems had now been restored.

Like Toll Group - which has been compromised twice this year - they were hit by ransomware. Toll and F&P Appliances both had a number of sensitive files posted to the internet by ransomware gangs who were attempting to blackmail them. Like Lion, Toll Group said they refused to negotiate with the hackers.

Last month, Australian government agencies and a number of private companies were hit by what Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as a massive cyber-attack by an un-named "sophisticated state actor".

Although no information was stolen in the attack, Morrison's government announced a A$1.34 billion ($1.4b) increase in cyber-security funding soon after - an amount that compares to increases in the single-digit millions on this side of the Tasman.

What to do if you're hit by ransomware

New Zealand businesses or individuals hit by a cyber-attack are advised to contact Crown agency CERT (the Computer Emergency Response Team) as their first step.

CERT acts as a triage unit, pointing people to the right law enforcement agency or technical contacts.

CERT director Rob Pope and police advise against paying up on a ransomware demand, even if the sum involved is modest.

They say there is no guarantee that data will be returned or unlocked. They also caution that although paying a small ransom can be convenient, the money can help fund Eastern European gangs who are also involved in the likes of drug and human trafficking.