Australia is significantly ramping up its cyber defences.

Overnight, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a A$1.35 billion ($1.4b) boost for efforts to defend the country's public and private networks against hackers - such as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ: Modest cyber security budget increases

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

GCSB says it has prevented $100m in harm

Minimum cyber-security standards for private companies