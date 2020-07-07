Dairy product prices leapt by 8.3 per cent at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, driven mostly by the price of New Zealand's single biggest export - whole milk powder (WMP).

It was the fourth consecutive gain at the twice-monthly auction.

WMP prices - which have the biggest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - leapt by 14 per cent to US$3208 a tonne and back to where they were in late January of this year.

This morning's prices are at a substantial premium to NZ futures, with the WMP contract for July closing yesterday at US$2940 - a tonne.

Skim milk powder, which also has a strong bearing on the milk price, rose by 3.5 per cent to US$2694 a tonne.

Among the other Fonterra reference products, butter rose by 3 per cent to US$3717 a tonne, butter milk powder by 3.8 per cent to US$2417 a tonne, and cheddar by 3.3 per cent a tonne to US$3762 a tonne.

Anhydrous milk fat prices fell by 0.2 per cent to US$3981/tonne.

The 2020/21 season started on June 1, and production is typically low at this time of year.

Production usually peaks over October and November.

Fonterra has set a wide $5.40 to $6.90 per kg milk price for 2020/21.