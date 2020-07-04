By RNZ

New Zealand-founded company Rocket Lab has lost a rocket during its latest launch off the Mahia Peninsula on the East Coast this morning.

Seven satellites from Japan, the US and the UK lifted off around 9.20am - a day earlier than planned because of bad weather due later this week.

However, Rocket Lab said a problem occurred late in the flight during the second stage burn and the Electron rocket was lost.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's apologising to customers that had satellites on board Electron.

The launch included a 67-kilogramm earth-imaging satellite for Canon Electronics to photograph objects on the ground as small as 90 centimetres wide.

READ MORE:
Warp-speed ahead: Rocket Lab's fastest turnaround yet at Mahia, three weeks between launches
Incredible video shows Rocket Lab helicopter capturing a test rocket as it falls to the sea
Watch: Another Rocket Lab military launch - this time for spook agency
Nasa's small step to the Moon a giant leap for Rocket Lab

It also included five shoebox-sized Earth observation satellites, for the San Francisco company Planet, which already has a fleet 120 of them.

Related articles: