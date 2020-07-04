By RNZ
New Zealand-founded company Rocket Lab has lost a rocket during its latest launch off the Mahia Peninsula on the East Coast this morning.
Seven satellites from Japan, the US and the UK lifted off around 9.20am - a day earlier than planned because of bad weather due later this week.
However, Rocket Lab said a problem occurred late in the flight during the second stage burn and the Electron rocket was lost.
It's apologising to customers that had satellites on board Electron.
The launch included a 67-kilogramm earth-imaging satellite for Canon Electronics to photograph objects on the ground as small as 90 centimetres wide.
It also included five shoebox-sized Earth observation satellites, for the San Francisco company Planet, which already has a fleet 120 of them.