By RNZ.

Rocket Lab has brought forward its satellite launch on the Mahia Peninsula in a bid to avoid forecast bad weather.

The launch broadcast for Rocket Lab's 13th Electron launch, 'Pics Or It Didn't Happen', will go live at approx. T-16 minutes. https://t.co/XicjE3YAfM — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020

Seven satellites from Japan, the US and the UK are scheduled to lift off later this morning - a day earlier than planned.

The launch would include a 67kg earth-imaging satellite for Canon Electronics to photograph objects on the ground as small as 90 centimetres wide.

LIFT-OFF of our 13th Electron launch! — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) July 4, 2020

It would also include five shoebox-sized Earth observation satellites, for the San Francisco company Planet, which already has a fleet 120 of them.

A short time ago, the company said on Twitter that the mission is still going ahead. Lift-off is due to happen sometime between 9.19am and just after 10am.

"It's almost time to go to space."