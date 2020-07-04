By RNZ.
Rocket Lab has brought forward its satellite launch on the Mahia Peninsula in a bid to avoid forecast bad weather.
Seven satellites from Japan, the US and the UK are scheduled to lift off later this morning - a day earlier than planned.
The launch would include a 67kg earth-imaging satellite for Canon Electronics to photograph objects on the ground as small as 90 centimetres wide.
It would also include five shoebox-sized Earth observation satellites, for the San Francisco company Planet, which already has a fleet 120 of them.
A short time ago, the company said on Twitter that the mission is still going ahead. Lift-off is due to happen sometime between 9.19am and just after 10am.
"It's almost time to go to space."