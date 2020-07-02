The New Zealand Herald is showcasing its premier business reporting team with a marketing campaign. Here are some more of our star reporters.

Mary Holm

Herald Business columnist

Mary Holm. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mary writes her Weekend Herald personal finance Q&A column, and is interviewed on money issues every fortnight on RNZ. She has written six books. In the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours, Mary was named an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to financial literacy education. She holds an MA in journalism (Michigan) and an MBA in finance (Chicago). She is a director of Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL) and a former director of the Financial Markets Authority and the Banking Ombudsman Scheme.

Jane Phare. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jane Phare

Business reporter

Jane has had life-long experience as a news reporter, feature writer and editor since starting at the Herald as a cadet reporter back when typewriters were manual. She helped launch a range of new products including Viva, the Weekend Herald and the Herald on Sunday. She achieved several "firsts" for women in journalism, including her appointment as assistant editor of the Herald and editor of the Weekend Herald. Jane has been awarded the Harry Brittain Fellowship and the Fulbright American Programme scholarship. During breaks she has launched and edited two magazines, worked on TV documentaries, written a book, The Spirit of Rose-Noelle, and has also run the national Voyager Media Awards.

Duncan Bridgeman. Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Bridgeman

Head of Premium Business Content

Duncan joined NZME in 2018 after nearly 17 years at the National Business Review, where he was editor of both print and online publications. Duncan has won several journalism awards, including Best Business columnist in 2017 and Best Business reporter at the 2014 Canon Media Awards. After reporting substantially on Feltex Carpets in the lead-up to its collapse in 2006, Duncan was at the forefront of financial reporting on the finance company meltdown that preceded the global financial crisis.

Diana Clement. Photo / Babiche Martens

Diana Clement

Herald Business columnist

Freelance journalist Diana Clement specialises in writing personal finance, investment and related themes. Diana began her career in journalism in the 1980s at the Napier Daily Telegraph and went on to work in the UK, where she rose to become personal finance editor of the Sunday Business newspaper, now The Business. Diana has freelanced since her return to New Zealand in 2003. She writes personal finance and careers articles for the Herald as well as investigative features and the occasional travel article for fun.

Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fran O'Sullivan

Editorial Director - Business

Fran is a prominent columnist for the Herald, writing on business, politics and international trade and is NZME Head of Business Content. She launched the influential Mood of the Boardroom CEO Survey, the leading barometer of business leadership opinion in NZ, and is a frequent television commentator. She is a three-time winner of the Supreme Award for Financial Journalism, has twice been awarded Reporter of the Year among a slew of awards for investigative journalism, business columns, foreign affairs and feature writing. She was made an officer of the NZ Order of Merit in 2019 for services to journalism and business.

Jamie Gray. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jamie Gray

Business reporter

Jamie has been with the Herald for nine years, having previously worked for the international news agency Reuters in Hong Kong and in New Zealand, and the NZ Press Association. He has covered a wide range of stories for the Herald, including the NZX listing of power generators Meridian, Genesis and Mercury and the 2015-16 milk price slump. He has closely followed the rags to riches story of a2 Milk and the trials of our biggest exporter, Fonterra. Today, he covers financial markets, new floats, economics and agriculture.

