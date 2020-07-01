The New Zealand Herald is showcasing its premier business reporting team with a marketing campaign. Here's some more of our star reporters.

Anne Gibson. Photo / Babiche Martens

Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Anne is the longest continually-serving Business Herald staffer, having begun on Valentine's Day, 2000. She is the property editor and has won awards from the Real Estate Institute of NZ, the Property Institute and in 2016, was judged best national feature writer in what was the Canon Media Awards. She established the National Business Review's real estate section in 1985, wrote three business books for what was Hodder Moa Beckett, and has worked for the Timaru Herald, Christchurch Star, Evening Post and The Australian.

Advertisement

Hamish Rutherford. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hamish Rutherford

Wellington Business Editor

Hamish has been reporting on business and politics in the capital for a decade. He previously worked as a business reporter in Edinburgh and London, including during the Global Financial Crisis. Hamish's focus is on where politics and the economy intersect. He joined the New Zealand Herald in 2019.

Duncan Bridgeman. Photo / Babiche Martens

Duncan Bridgeman

Head of Premium Business Content

Duncan joined NZME in 2018 after nearly 17 years at The National Business Review where he was editor of both print and online publications. Duncan has won several journalism awards, including Best Business columnist in 2017 and Best Business reporter at the 2014 Canon Media Awards. After reporting substantially on Feltex Carpets in the lead-up to its collapse in 2006, Duncan was at the forefront of financial reporting of the finance company meltdown that preceded the global financial crisis.

Chris Keall. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chris Keall

Business Journalist

Advertisement

Chris is a former editor of PC World, former editor of home theatre and gadget title >>FFWD and former Technology Editor at NBR. He has a BA from the University of Auckland and is the author of two books published by HarperCollins, including Download: The Internet Made Easy. His awards include two Qantas Media Awards for feature writing and the Magazine Publishers' Associations award for Business Magazine Editor of the Year.

Matt Nippert. Photo / Babiche Martens

Matt Nippert

Investigative Business Journalist

Matt joined the Herald in 2014 and primarily covers white-collar crime and the nexus between money and politics. You might remember him from breaking stories such as the strange New Zealand citizenship of Peter Thiel, and the law changes forced by his investigations into multinational corporate tax avoidance and how international businessmen work around bans on foreign political donations. He's one of only two New Zealanders to be invited to join the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and over the past decade he's won more than a dozen national media awards for investigations, features and business news, including being twice named reporter of the year.

Aimee Shaw. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aimee Shaw

Business Journalist

Aimee joined the Business Herald in 2015 as a third-year journalism student. She started her career working in online production and reporting general business news before taking on the Herald's weekly small business column. In 2016, she received a scholarship to travel to the Philippines where she worked at the national newspaper covering business and political affairs. Aimee now reports on retail and small business news.

Subscribe to NZ Herald Premium for New Zealand's leading business news and analysis.