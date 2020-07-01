A corrupt former managing director of an engineering firm jailed in New Zealand's largest bribery prosecution is back in court - this time fighting for a living allowance to be released from $8.6 million in frozen assets.

Millions of dollars in assets belonging to Stephen Borlase and his wife Catherine Borlase were frozen after the former head of roading contracting business Projenz was charged, convicted and jailed.

Borlase was sentenced to five and a half years' imprisonment in February 2017 alongside Murray Noone, a former senior manager at Auckland Transport and Rodney District Council, who was jailed for five years.

The pair's offending saw a pattern of kickbacks from Projenz to Noone - more than $1m over seven years - for Noone to award contracts worth tens of millions of dollars to Borlase's company between 2005 and 2013.

The case saw the police granted freezing orders in September 2017 for some $8.6m, including a multimillion-dollar property portfolio, bank accounts containing hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a car collection which included a 1963 Ford Fairlane.

Stephen Borlase and Murray Noone pictured in the High Court in September 2016. Photo / Doug Sherring

Yesterday, the corruption case returned to the High Court as several applications were made before a multi-day civil forfeiture hearing is held in June next year.

One such application is the Borlases seeking the release of some of the restrained funds to meet living costs.