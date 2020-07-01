Our telecommunications companies were among the first to trial working from home as Covid loomed. Vodafone NZ ran a massive drill involving some 1200 staff before Level 4 was in our vocabulary, while a Vocus

2degrees: three days at home, two in the office

'Bold call'

Vocus: redesigning the office

Vodafone: 20-40 per cent of time working from home

Teams settling on the same office days

Leaner

White label

Chorus

Spark: No going back

It's the people, stupid