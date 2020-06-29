Two of New Zealand's largest electricity companies - one majority-owned by the government - may have spilled water unnecessarily, causing unnecessary gas generation to fire up and prices for consumers to rise.

On Tuesday the Electricity Authority released a preliminary decision on an alleged Undesirable Trading Situation (UTS) in late 2019. The decision concluded that the events constituted a UTS.

In December a group of small retailers alleged that by Meridian Energy and Contact Energy controlled storage at their hydroelectricity generation in the South Island in such a way that more water was spilled than necessary. It came during a period of heavy rain.

In turn, this caused prices to rise to the point where gas generation in the North Island was turned on.

Advertisement

Contact had not responded to a requests for comment on the decision on Tuesday.

In a statement, Meridian acknowledged that the decision had gone against the company.

"Meridian will review this preliminary decision and will make a submission to the Authority as part of its consultation process."

The two companies are among the largest on the NZX based on their market capitalisation. Meridian is 51 per cent owned by the government.

Both have previously denied they manipulated prices.

"Plant availability and transmission constraints restrict the volumes we can generate. We don't spill unless we have to and only do so when required by environmental rules or to manage our dams safely during high inflow events," a Meridian spokeswoman told BusinessDesk in December.

But the EA found against the two companies, which between them generate more than half of New Zealand's electricity.



"What we found is not what we would expect to see given the market conditions in December," Electricity Authority chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace.



"We had an extreme weather event in the South Island with severe rainfall and lake levels over and above the maximum. Not surprisingly, we saw generators having to spill flood water to keep the levels down. What we didn't see and would have expected was lower electricity spot prices driven by lower offers from those generators spilling excess water," Stevenson-Wallace said.



"The prices remained relatively high despite an abundant supply of water and no increased demand during the period."



Luke Blincoe, chief executive of Electric Kiwi, said the decision felt like vindication.

"They've found fairly strongly against the generators," Blincoe said.

Advertisement

"They've spilled excess water that directly resulted in thermal generation being dispatched. From an ecological point of view, it's really serious, in our view."

The EA put the impact on the spot market at $80 million between December 3 and December 18, although it is not clear what the impact on households could be, because of the way generators hedge expected demands.

The decision released on Tuesday is preliminary, with the EA now seeking feedback over the next six weeks, before the parties will have time to make cross submissions, before which the EA will make its final determination.

During the investigation, the retailers making the complaint warned that the decision may need to be peer reviewed, when a senior EA staffer involved in UTS investigations resigned to join Meridian.