Business tycoon Sir Ron Brierley will return to court in six weeks while his charges are reviewed by prosecutors.

The 82-year-old multi-millionaire corporate raider had his case listed in the Downing Centre Local Court, in Sydney, where he is facing six charges of possessing child abuse material.

Brierley's lawyer Penny Musgrave told the court her client was not required to appear at the short hearing.

The prosecutor in the matter told the court the case needed to be adjourned for six weeks while Brierley's charges were certified before any future hearings.

The famed businessman was charged in 2019 after police allege they found more than 200,000 images and 500 videos on his laptop and electronic storage devices that depicted child abuse material.

Court documents said the material allegedly showed "young girls aged between approximately two years to 15 years in sexually suggestive poses."

Brierley, who is a chairman or director of numerous companies in Australia and New Zealand, was arrested at Sydney International Airport on December 17 last year after being stopped by Australian Border Force officers who seized his hand luggage.

He is currently on bail and his conditions stipulate he lives in a mansion at Point Piper.

Magistrate Kate Thompson said Brierley would be required to appear in court on the next date and adjourned the case until August 6.