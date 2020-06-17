

Hairdresser Kerry Crosby spent 37 years standing at work, but a late career change to truck driving now sees her sitting down on her "dream job".

At just 8 years old she told her uncle she would become a truck driver one day - at 55 she's made it.

"I'd always wanted to be a truck driver, but it was never the right time. I always lacked in confidence, not thinking I could ever do it."

She was inspired by her daughter, Elizabeth Crosby-Campbell, who got her truck driving licence three years ago after previously working in an office.

Although hairdressing had been a "kind career" while she raised her three children solo, she no longer had the passion for it or found it a challenge.

Hairdresser Kerry Crosby, left, made the career change to truck driving in her mid-50s. Photo / Paul Taylor

"When I left [hairdressing] someone asked what was I going to do, that I couldn't do anything else. So, I did it and here I am."

She resigned as a hairdresser in October last year, aged 54, and began to retrain in November.

Beginning her new journey, she was very nervous but supportive friends and truck companies giving her a chance have helped her to grow in confidence.

Now driving trailers of shipping containers to and from the port for Woodmass Transport, Crosby says as a "toddler" in the job she still has a lot to learn.

"I want other women who think they can't do something and are nervous to know that they can go out there and do it.

"None of us are born into our careers, we all have to learn it. It took me out of my comfort zone but once you get into it you realise you can do it. I have no regrets."

This is her forever career and she is set on being a truck driver until she retires.

Crosby-Campbell was also interested in becoming a truck driver since a young age and is "very proud" of her mum for following her dream.

She met her husband through truck driving and the profession has now become a family affair. On Tuesday she, her mother, her husband and his father were all at the port for their work.

Both women love the freedom of the job that lets them be out and about all day as well as the challenge it brings.

"I wake up now smiling in the morning," Crosby said.

"It's nice to come to work and get smiles and waves from everybody."

Both women are self-described "girly girls" and still do their makeup and wear their jewellery to work despite being in a male-dominated industry.