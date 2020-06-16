Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the increase in contract workers after Covid-19, and what you need to know before trying it. Hosted by Frances Cook.

When we talk about investing, you'll have heard me say many times that you don't put all your eggs in one basket.

The idea is that you diversify, so that if there's a problem with one investment, it doesn't tank everything.

Well, there are those who argue that you should do the same with your career.

Your career is, of course, huge for your finances, and there's an argument that relying on one job leaves you too vulnerable to being made redundant or not expanding your skills fast enough to keep up with the modern world.

But there's a counter-argument as well, that you don't want to spend every waking moment working different jobs, and you also need some stability and certainty, which can be hard to come by when freelancing.

So is there a sweet spot?

James Fuller from Hnry.

We discussed what a portfolio career is, how it can help people in the current job market, and how freelancers and contractors can get more security in their careers.

