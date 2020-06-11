An Auckland businessman has pleaded guilty after New Zealand's financial watchdog accused him of stealing $100,000 from investors with a non-existent foreign exchange service.

Rodney McCall, also known as Rodney Crichton, was charged in May last year by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) with offences under the Crimes Act and the FMA Act.

The FMA accused McCall of contacting people and convincing them to "invest" by transferring money into bank accounts he controlled.

After incorporating a company, Morgan Cooper Limited, he further cold-called other investors to promote a foreign exchange investment service which didn't exist.

The FMA said McCall obtained just under $100,000 from those he contacted.

Neither he, nor his company was authorised or licensed by the FMA.

Today, at a brief hearing in the Manukau District Court, McCall pleaded guilty.

Judge Charles Blackie remanded him on bail until his sentencing in late July, however, he offered a warning to the now convicted McCall, saying bail should not be an indication of a likely sentence.

Advertisement

The court also heard through McCall's lawyer that the fraudster is attempting to collate some reparation for his victims.

The FMA had charged McCall with 16 counts of obtaining by deception, three charges of dishonestly using a document and two charges of obstruction of the FMA's powers.

McCall was accused of obstructing the FMA during the investigation by giving false evidence in purported compliance with a notice issued to him the FMA Act.

The maximum penalty for the fraud charges is seven years' imprisonment, while the maximum penalty for obstructing the investigation is a fine of $300,000.

"The FMA will take enforcement action where it sees conduct at the perimeter of financial markets that harms investors or could damage the reputation of New Zealand's financial markets," the agency's head of enforcement Karen Chang has said.

"Investors should always check if the person or company they are dealing with is licensed by the FMA, which provides basic protections."