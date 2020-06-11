Kiwibank has today slashed its variable loan rates by 1 per cent, in a move it says will save home loan and business banking customers $20 million.

The state-owned bank has dropped its floating and offset mortgage home loan rate from 4.4 per cent to 3.4 per cent and its revolving home loan rate from 4.45 per cent to 3.45 per cent.

It's the latest move by a bank in New Zealand in the mortgage wars that continue to heat up.

It's good news for Kiwi homebuyers who can save big bucks on their loans - all they have to do is shop around and examine all the different offers, as banks hope the rate slashes will renew buyers' enthusiasm, post Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite the official cash rate being at an ultra-low level of 0.25 per cent, floating rates have stayed high while fixed-term rates have continued to drop.

Most of the major banks are offering floating home loan rates around 4.44 or 4.45 per cent while homeowners can grab a rate as low as 2.65 per cent fixed over a year at the main trading banks and 2.55 per cent fixed for one year at Bank of China.

Last month, ANZ dropped its one-year fixed home loan rate to 2.79 per cent, which it says is "well beyond historic lows".

Ben Kelleher, ANZ managing director retail and business banking, said the new rates put more money in the pockets of customers.

"These new rates reflect a new reality where many home loan customers are facing uncertain times and our commitment to keeping rates as low as possible to help ease the pressure," Kelleher said.

"Putting more money back in the pockets of customers will enable them to repay debt, or support the wider New Zealand economy as the country recovers from restrictions brought on by Covid-19."

ASB has dropped its rate to 2.69 per cent over two years fixed on home loans.

It has also cut its rates by between 20 and 34 basis points for terms between six months and four years.

The move happened one day after Westpac cut its one-year fixed term rate to 2.79 per cent, matching the announcement by ANZ earlier that week.

Kiwibank dropped its one-year fixed rate to 2.65 per cent, with both ASB Bank and AIA/Sovereign offering two-year fixed loan to value ratio options at 2.69 per cent.

HSBC's premier two-year rate is as low as 2.60 per cent.

First home buyer caution urged

Despite rate cuts, first home buyers are being urged to stay cautious.

Property prices are also expected to fall with the experts predicting an 8 per cent slump in Auckland and 7 per cent fall in Christchurch.

Despite the predicted house price slump the majority of experts surveyed did not think it was a good time to buy property.

Kevin McHugh, Finder's publisher in New Zealand, said job security remained key for first home buyers eager to pounce while prices were down.

"First home buyers with a secure job are being presented with a unique opportunity to enter the market sooner than expected," he said.

"But the combination of a looming recession, job cuts and no vaccine as of yet means it's shaky territory on the employment front."

How low can they go?

Mortgage adviser Sara Hartigan told TVNZ's Seven Sharp last month that this latest round of rate slashing might not be the last one.

"We've never seen rates this low before and I'd say in a couple of months you may even see them around the 2.5 per cent mark," she said.

The adviser said this is a good time for those with pre-existing mortgages to shop around for a better deal.

She advised Kiwis to, when possible, opt for a fixed rate versus a variable one.

"In this uncertain economic climate I would say fixed, especially if there is a little bit of doubt around job security," she said on the show.

"With fixing you know how much is coming out each month and it gives you a chance to budget accordingly."