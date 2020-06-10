Iconic New Zealand fashion designer Ingrid Starnes has announced she will be shutting her doors after a decade due to the financial hit taken from the Covid-19 lockdown.
Starnes, whose designs have been worn many times by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, posted on Instagram her decision to wind-down all retail operations over the next 3 months.
"We were caught at full stretch by Covid-19 and can not responsibly make another season after months of trade being down more than 80% and debts accumulating," Starnes wrote in her post.
"My heart is [breaking] as we begin to say goodbye to an incredible team, these amazing people have shaped what Ingrid Starnes is today.
"I will be forever grateful for all their hard work, dedication, talent, laughter and friendship and will miss working every day with them dearly."
The Auckland designer was thrust into international spotlight when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wore one of her tops on the cover of Time magazine.
Ardern's Time magazine international cover. Photo / Time
Ardern also wore Starnes' designs during the 2017 election debates.
Starnes said the brand will continue as an online-first made-to-order and bridal brand once they got through this period.
View this post on Instagram
💔 These have been tough months for our little business. This was going to be a very exciting year for our team, celebrating 10 years in the industry and with a beautiful new store opening. However, we were caught at full stretch by Covid-19 and can not responsibly make another season after months of trade being down more than 80% and debts accumulating. Today we announce the wind-down of all our retail operations over the next 3 months. We will continue on as an online-first made-to-order and bridal brand, with the shape of that to be worked out once we get through this period. My heart is 💔as we begin to say goodbye to an incredible team, these amazing people have shaped what Ingrid Starnes is today x I will be forever grateful for all their hard work, dedication, talent, laughter and friendship and will miss working every day with them dearly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone around us that has helped, and is helping over this time. Lots of people have asked what they can do to help, the best thing is to get something from our final season or sale. It will mean we can pay down all supplier and maker costs, and do right by the community around the business. Xx @yulda @torimanleytapu @pickleandpip @poppymitchellanyon @bettanygrace @nicolepetrawesseling @veronicabartleet @karin.yamasaki
A post shared by
Ingrid Starnes (@ingridstarnes) on Jun 9, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT