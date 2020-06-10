Iconic New Zealand fashion designer Ingrid Starnes has announced she will be shutting her doors after a decade due to the financial hit taken from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Starnes, whose designs have been worn many times by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, posted on Instagram her decision to wind-down all retail operations over the next 3 months.

"We were caught at full stretch by Covid-19 and can not responsibly make another season after months of trade being down more than 80% and debts accumulating," Starnes wrote in her post.

"My heart is [breaking] as we begin to say goodbye to an incredible team, these amazing people have shaped what Ingrid Starnes is today.

"I will be forever grateful for all their hard work, dedication, talent, laughter and friendship and will miss working every day with them dearly."

The Auckland designer was thrust into international spotlight when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wore one of her tops on the cover of Time magazine.

Ardern's Time magazine international cover. Photo / Time

Ardern also wore Starnes' designs during the 2017 election debates.

Starnes said the brand will continue as an online-first made-to-order and bridal brand once they got through this period.