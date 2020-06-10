Precinct Properties $1b Commercial Bay development will open its doors for the first time at 9:15 this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff will be in attendance to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and walk through the centre.

Retailers Ecoya, Tommy Hilfiger, Scotch & Soda, Calvin Klein and Aotea will each open their first New Zealand stores in the centre.

About 120 retailers in total will open stores in the 18,000sq m shopping centre, a mix of fashion, beauty and food operators, including internationally acclaimed restaurants and a 650-seat dining hall called Harbour Eats.

Located at the base of the new PwC Tower, Commercial Bay is made up of eight separate buildings joined by bridges and open-air laneways over three levels. Ground floor and level one are home to mostly fashion retailers, cafes and restaurants, level two features Harbour Eats with more than 26 food vendors, and beauty services such as hairdresser Loxy's and a nail bar.

The Little Queen St laneway on the ground floor, inspired by Melbourne's thriving side streets, was designed as a nod to New Zealand designers, and will house Superette, Twenty-Seven Names, Ingrid Starnes, Storm and Elle + Riley, among others.

Other retailers opening in the centre include Edmund Hillary, London-based fashion retailer Cos, General Pants, Husk, Kate Spade, Lululemon, Mecca, Hugo Boss and Hershel Supply Co.

Luxury handbag brand Furla, Barkers, 3 Wise Men, Kookai, Just Another Fisherman, Sandro & Maje, Storm, Federation, Asics, Icebreaker, Ripcurl, L'Occitane, Solect and Parfums Christian Dior, will also open stores today.

Restaurants in the precinct include acclaimed New York restaurant Saxon & Parole, Ghost Donkey which specialises in Mexican cuisine, Mimi Gilmour's Burger Burger, Hawker and Roll, Simon and Lee and London cocktail bar called Genuine Liquorette.

Commercial Bay has been under construction for the past four years and faced a string of opening delays. More than 8000 workers have been working on the site over past four years and about 500 people have been on-site daily as the final work is completed in lead-up to opening.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said the opening of Commercial Bay next month would be a "welcome sign of recovery" and would draw people into the city to as it returns to what it was before Covid-19.

"The opening marks a huge milestone in the city and we're excited that it's not too far away until the adjacent waterfront area will complement this unique site as a memorable place for Aucklanders to enjoy with their family and friends," she said.

The shopping centre would add an enticing offer to the city centre and would likely appeal to consumers who had spent the past few months quietly at home, Beck said.

About 15 million people visit downtown Auckland each year.