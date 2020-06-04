Two luxury clifftop pads overlooking Mission Bay briefly claimed the title of New Zealand's most expensive apartments.

One also has links to our America's Cup entrant Team NZ.

The boutique pads at 20A and 20B Selwyn Ave became New Zealand's most expensive apartments when they sold for $9.5 million and $9.6m last year, but have since been eclipsed by a recent sale, Real Estate Institute records showed.

The apartments boast luxury kitchens and designer appliances. Photo / Ted Baghurst

They boast sweeping Hauraki Gulf views from almost every room, an internal lift and underground parking with special ports to charge Tesla, BMW and other electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Perched above Tamaki Dr on a clifftop that juts into the water, the apartments sit on one of the city's prime waterfront sites.

"These prestigious apartments will put you in pole position to watch the America's Cup," advertisements by Ray White Remuera stated at the time of their sale.

Property records subsequently revealed that Team NZ director and corporate lawyer Greg Horton was now listed as an owner of 20A Selwyn Ave.

The view over Mission Bay Beach from 20A Selwyn Ave's gazebo. Photo / Ted Baghurst

His name was in the records alongside Paul and Carolyn Simons, who bought the high-end digs in June last year.

The near-identical 20B Selwyn Ave was bought for $100,000 more by a business couple last November.

Horton, who was Team NZ director when the Kiwi team won the America's Cup in 2017, was now a director of the company that will stage the next America's Cup event in New Zealand in 2021.

He has also spoken publicly about his battle with debilitating motor neuron disease.

Developer Peter Jones beside the apartment complex at 20 Selwyn Ave. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The Selwyn Ave sales both surpassed the prior $9.25m record apartment sale of a Parnell penthouse in 2018, Real Estate Institute records showed.

Advertisement

Another flamboyant penthouse on the 29th floor of Takapuna's Sentinel building - which once played host to America's Next Top Model - also sold for $9m last January.

The boutique apartment complex at 20 Selwyn Ave, meanwhile, was built by Peter and Judy Jones - a couple well-known for their high-end development builds.

The view from 20A Selwyn Ave in Mission Bay. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Property records showed the Joneses bought 26 Selwyn Ave and two neighbouring properties in 2015 and 2016 for a total of $16.73m.

Auckland Council records then revealed how the couple planned to convert part of the prime land into the three-level boutique apartment complex at 20 Selwyn Ave.

Council records also showed plans for a sprawling two-level home next door to the apartments.

The new owners of 20B Selwyn Ave in Mission Bay will have a prime spot to watch the 2021 Amercia's Cup. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Architectural drawings showed a large home of at least 600sq m including an art room, office and family room leading out to a landscaped garden and clifftop pool.

The property at 26 Selwyn Ave remains under the Joneses' ownership.