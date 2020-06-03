An Auckland concrete con artist who ripped off customers and operated a business for years while bankrupt has been jailed.

Gordon Paul Bayne was sentenced at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday to two years and six months in jail, after pleading guilty to three charges under the Insolvency Act 2006.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the most serious of the charges was managing a concreting business while bankrupt, through which he concealed $650,000, along with concealing property from the Official Assignee (OA) and misleading the OA.

According to the summary of facts, Bayne declared bankruptcy on February 4, 2016 - his fourth time. He was in debt in the order of $200,000 to $300,000.

Advertisement

However, he then illegally ran a concreting business attempting to "shield" it from the eyes of the OA, Thomas said.

Bayne was aware any income he received needed to go towards living expenses or creditors, but his actions were designed to conceal this and keep the money.

He used different names and contact details, while holding himself out to the public as a "bona fide business owner".

But his work led to a "number of complaints" from customers, about a lack of workmanship, with several having lost "a lot of money".

Crown prosecutor Dennis Dow told the court the money had not yet been recovered.

Bayne's lawyer Paul Chambers tried unsuccessfully to have the sentencing adjourned due to his client's psychological health.