Have you always wanted to delete old, embarrassing photos of yourself but haven't had the time to trawl through posts? Well, Facebook has your back.

The social media giant has launched a new tool, Manage Activity, which allows users to get rid of unwanted posts in bulk.

Manage Activity allows users to delete or archive posts from a range of dates or involving particular people, so people can easily say goodbye to their exes, high school years and drunk outings.

READ MORE:

• Facebook employees revolt over Zuckerberg's stance on Trump

• George Floyd death: Employees protest Facebook's Trump policy

• Facebook will now show you exactly how it stalks you - even when you're not using Facebook

• Twitter, Facebook take different paths on Trump - and only one is right

To access it in the Facebook app:

Advertisement

• Go to your Facebook profile then click on the ellipsis (three dots) under your name, then click on activity log.

• This will show you everything you have contributed to Facebook, including comments and reactions on other posts. Click on the Manage Activity link and then tap that you want to manage "Your Posts".

• From then you can filter posts. You can choose what kind of posts, such as check-ins, or photos. You can also filter the date range and the people who are tagged in them.

• Once you've selected some posts, you can choose to either "Archive" or "Trash" them.

The archive option hides them so only you can access them, but doesn't actually remove them from Facebook. The trash option puts them in a recycle bin for 30 days until they are permanently deleted.

Unfortunately, users can't filter words by keyword for example, "drunk". But Facebook said it might add more in the future.

In more bad news, people can't remove posts and photo made by others.

The social media giant said in a statement that the new tool will "curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today."

Advertisement

The tool will launch on mobile from June 3 before moving to desktop at a later date.

"We'll continue building new functionality for this tool to ensure it meets people's needs to manage their digital footprint on Facebook," the company said.