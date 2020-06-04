New Zealand's biggest cinema chain says it could still be more than a month before it reopens its theatres.

While the majority of businesses and other entertainment venues have reopened to the public following the mandatory lockdown, cinemas have remained closed through alert levels 4, 3 and 2.

Cinema group Reading Cinemas today reopened its theatres, albeit with reduced seating numbers and increased hygiene measures.

Event Cinemas said the reopening of its 19 locations in New Zealand was dependent on global film releases scheduled by the major Hollywood studios and how the alert level restrictions applied to cinemas.

This explains why rival cinema chain Hoyts, which also screens predominantly blockbuster Hollywood films, has remained shut - with no word on when it will reopen.

Carmen Switzer, general manager of Event Cinemas NZ, said it would not be viable for multiplex cinemas to re-open until the next major film release.

The next major film release - Warner Brothers' Tenet - is not scheduled until July 16.

Switzer said the cinema chain was, however, looking into how it could reopen on a limited basis with alternative and retrospective films before mid-July.

"For multiplex cinemas, it will not be viable to fully re-open until the next major film dated for release, which is Tenet. In the meantime we are looking at how we may re-open on a limited basis with alternative and retrospective film content before mid-July," Switzer told the Herald.

"We have invested in e-commerce to ensure we can meet social distancing requirements and developed sanitation plans that are being tested with customers and have been well received. We will make further announcements about a formal re-opening date soon. We know our customers cannot wait to visit us and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to their local cinema."

Event runs its own-branded cinemas as well as the Rialto chain.

Chinese-owned Hoyts has not responded to the Herald's request on when it would reopen its cinemas.

A banner on Hoyts website says it will be "reopening soon". It does not specify when, but is advertising Tenet showing at its 10 theatres from July 16 and Disney's Mulan from July 23.

Motion Picture Distributors' Association of New Zealand (MPDA), which represents cinema operators throughout the country, said operators were free to make their own decisions on when they reopen to the public.

MPDA general manager Sharon Walling said some operators with international owners could be restricted as to when they could reopen local venues.

Walling would not comment on whether she thought all cinemas in New Zealand should be open already.

New Zealand cinemas have been closed since late March.