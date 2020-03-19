Cinema chains Hoyts and Event are limiting the number of people allowed in its movie cinemas following the Government's move to ban all indoor gatherings over 100 people.

The Government this afternoon announced that it will enforce a mass gatherings limit of 100 people for indoor events. These measures, however, don't apply to schools, universities or other educational institutes.

Nor do they apply to workplaces, supermarkets or public transport.

The measures are aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today said there were another eight confirmed cases, taking New Zealand's known cases to 28.

The new restrictions are effective immediately. If people don't comply, they face a prison term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

In a statement, Hoyts said it was operating in line with Government advice and had placed a limit on the number of bookings that could be made through its systems, blocking out seats to ensure that there is never more than 99 people per auditorium at any given time.

"In addition to this, we have blocked out seats in our auditoriums to ensure our guests will have appropriate spacing between them and the next person," it said in a statement.

"The safety of our guests and team members will always be our paramount consideration. We are constantly reviewing our operations in the light of developments and will respond to any updates from the health authorities."

Event Cinemas confirmed that its cinema's seating maps had been reconfigured to ensure "adequate distance" between guests in every session.

"We are not closing our cinemas; we are still open and operating. Like everyone, we continue to monitor and assess, and are taking advice and recommendations from the NZ Ministry of Health," Michael Morcos, Event's general manager of communications, said.

"Our cinemas now have a capacity limit of 100 guests."

He said contactless payment at its cinemas within it cinemas was being encouraged and its cleaning frequency had been increased.

"Cleaning and sanitising processes have been increased as well as a higher frequency of surface cleaning and sterilisation in public areas. We continue to maintain a high standard of cleanliness across our locations."

Hoyts also said it had increased its hygiene practices.