The economic effects of Covid-19 and New Zealand's subsequent nationwide lockdown have been felt far and wide by our business community. Journalist Stephanie Arthur-Worsop asks Lockwood Group managing director Andrew La Grouw to reflect on his own company's survival and what he thinks needs to be done to help the local economy bounce back.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected your company?

We are fortunate to not have had any Covid-19 cases in our company.

The biggest impact for us has been to the health, safety and wellbeing of our team and their families, and in particular, the anxiety people are experiencing in this time of uncertainty.

We've taken practical steps to improve how we work, and everyone is much more aware of personal hygiene. We've set up a company foodbank for staff food parcels in case anyone does need to go into self-isolation, or where the family finances are not where they were pre-Covid-19. Generally, our people are very happy to be back at work.

What are you doing to ensure the company survives the pandemic and/or thrives after it?

Our first step was to adjust our cashflow forecasts for this year to make sure we have a grasp of the company finances.

We are now starting to focus on looking at what our opportunities are. The Government has set a goal to build more houses, and we are in talks with Kainga Ora to see how Lockwood can deliver some of them.

I think our ability to thrive in this new economy will be tied to how we successfully collaborate with clients and stakeholders. Our goal is to continuously improve on what we do, deliver excellent customer service, and provide warm, natural and safe homes that exceed expectations.

What are the benefits and challenges of running a business in the Bay of Plenty?

For Lockwood, the biggest benefit is our team, and their employment weaves economic and social wellbeing into the fabric of our community.

Lockwood set up in Rotorua 69 years ago for the very specific reason that this is where our main material is grown.

We are processing NZ-grown plantation pine to manufacture high-value components. Being close to the forests and the mills is a big benefit of running our business in the Bay of Plenty.





What do you believe should happen in order to revitalise and rebuild the local/regional economy?

For the next couple of years, a large part of our economy is going to be fuelled by local and central government investment. I think it is essential that local councils implement a procurement strategy that emphasises local economic benefits.

I'm hopeful all New Zealanders recognise the fragile nature of our current economy and prioritise buying locally and made in New Zealand.

Now, more than ever we need authorities to be proactive in lightening the load of regulations and compliance. The cost of compliance and regulations on all areas of our life is too expensive, too time-consuming.