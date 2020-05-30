COMMENT:

The most important information in the annual statements KiwiSaver members have recently received may not be how you fared in the sharemarket downturn.

For the first time this year, providers have been required to

No guarantees

Inflation allowed for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spend until 90

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No breaks

Pay rises

One-off contributions

Returns while saving

But what if you're different?

While you're at it

What to do if your numbers look too low