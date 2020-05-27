Manuka honey exporter Comvita said it had gone into a trading halt on the NZX while it undertakes a fully underwritten $50m capital raising.

The company said it would remain in a trading halt until the capital raising was finalised, or until the market opening this Friday.

Comvita said it planned to raise about $50 million via a $20 million placement to institutional investors, together with an approximately $30 million 1 for 4.15 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer.

The offer is fully underwritten by Craigs Investment Partners Limited and Forsyth Barr.

In March Comvita said it was continuing to experience strong demand for its complete range of products from all markets.

Against that backdrop and the very difficult stock market conditions generally, the Comvita Board has decided to postpone the previously announced capital raise to existing shareholders until market conditions have stabilised.

Comvita is currently trading profitably, is generating positive operating cashflows and paying down debt.