A Whangarei finance company has reached a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission that will see $945,000 in credits and refunds returned to current and former borrowers.

The investigation into Profile Finance dates back to November 2017 after receiving a complaint.

The Commerce Commission found that between 6 June 2015 and 28 November 2017 Profile Finance did not provide all the key information to borrowers as required under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Government's fraud investigations unit doing wage subsidy audit

• More than $7 million of fraud attempts at ANZ

• Melbourne pensioners could lose home after $280,000 'fraud' by Westpac introducer

• Kiwis lost $4.1 million to romance fraud last year as one woman shares her experience with a scammer

Advertisement

This included the borrower's rights to seek loan changes as a result of unforeseen hardship; the borrower's right to cancel; the information required in continuing disclosure statements; and the total amount of the payments, including the $1.50 weekly administration fee.

"Profile Finance co-operated with our investigation and it acknowledges that it failed to properly disclose all required information in likely breach of the CCCF Act during the relevant period. It has updated its standard form disclosure statement and made corrective disclosure to borrowers," said Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings.

"Failure to provide full and proper disclosure of this information deprives borrowers of the ability to make informed decisions about borrowing money and about what to do if they get into difficulty during the term of the loan. All lenders should periodically check that they are complying with the very clear information disclosure requirements described in the CCCF Act."

The company entered into 2,119 affected loans during the relevant period and will be contacting affected borrowers.

The Herald is awaiting comment from Personal Finance.