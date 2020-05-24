Stuff, one of New Zealand's largest media companies, has been sold to management for $1.

Nine Entertainment announced the sale on the ASX on Monday morning. The new company will be led by Stuff's chief executive, former journalist Sinead Boucher.

Nine is retaining ownership of the Petone Plant, where Stuff prints some of its newspapers, and will lease it back to the New Zealand company.

The Australian company, which acquired Stuff when it bought Fairfax Media, will also receive potential proceeds from the recent sale of wholesale broadband business, Stuff Fibre.

The sale to Boucher is expected to be completed by May 31.

"We have always said that we believe it is important for Stuff to have local ownership and it

is our firm view that this is the best outcome for competition and consumers in New

Zealand," Nine's chief executive Hugh Marks, said in a statement.

Boucher said the transaction gives Stuff greater certainty as it copes with an advertising market hit by COVID-19 ad market.

"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.

"Local ownership will bring many benefits to our staff, our customers and indeed to all Kiwis, as we take advantage of opportunities to invest in and grow the business."