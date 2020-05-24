New Zealand's largest NZX-listed landlord suffered a big turnaround from last year's $138.1m net profit, slumping to a $186.7m loss due to write-downs.

The business said its result out this morning for the full year to March 31, 2020 had been affected by portfolio revaluations due to uncertainty arising from the pandemic.

On April 20, Kiwi announced it had suffered a $290m asset devaluation due to Covid-19 when property valuations fell 8.5 per cent so its assets were worth $3.1 billion at the end of March, down from $3.39b before the outbreak.

Clive Mackenzie, Kiwi chief executive, said the valuations had been heavily impacted by coronavirus.

However, the company's full year revenue to March 31 remained largely unaffected, with net rental income up 3.4 per cent to $186.8m, contributing to an operating profit before tax of $129.7 million, up 4.2 per cent on the year before.

The pandemic prompted Kiwi to suspend all non-essential capital projects and operating expenditure. Directors, Mackenzie and executives took a temporary 20 per cent pay cut. Employee salaries have been frozen indefinitely.

The fourth quarter or final dividend of the business which owns New Zealand's largest shopping centre has also been suspended.

Kiwi has also extended its $361m bank debt facilities on three and five year terms and says it has $291m in undrawn credit. Despite the valuation drops, its gearing is at 32 per cent, within target range.

The business says it is working with its tenants, giving rent abatements and deferrals. Abatements in the first quarter of the March 31, 2021 financial year are expected to amount to around $20m.

On its outlook, Kiwi said "New Zealand is facing an unparalleled challenge and the full impact of Covid-19 on the country or Kiwi Property is still unknown". But it reassured shareholders it was committed to creating value.