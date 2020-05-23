A lobbyist who previously worked for the party in Opposition is said to have been lined up to be chief of staff for new National Party leader Todd Muller.

National Party sources say Megan Campbell, who previously worked at Wellington lobbying firm Saunders Unsworth as well as Curia, the polling firm used by the National Party, will announced to the caucus today.

A change of leadership typically throws the employment of all Parliamentary staff into doubt.

Simon Bridges' chief of staff was Jamie Gray, a former public servant who became an adviser in the former Energy Minister's office.

When former Prime Minister Sir Bill English entered Opposition he appointed his former senior press secretary Craig Howie as his chief press secretary.

Muller would be expected to fill his office with a mixture of some existing National Party staff and his own appointments.

Prior to becoming an MP, Muller had a lengthy career in the private sector, including roles for Fonterra and Zespri. He has talked up his own ability to read a balance sheet.

Campbell was in Wellington this week meeting the new National Party leadership, several people said. She previously worked for the National Party, including several years at its head of research between 2000 and 2003, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A National Party spokesman declined to comment. Several people close to Muller camp, including former National Party staff turned lobbyist Matthew Hooton, did not respond to requests for comment.

Hooton is also said to be lined up for a role in the National Party's election campaign.

So far Muller's only announcement has been that he will be taking on the small business portfolio and an intention to continue in that role at Minister for Small Business should be become Prime Minister.