Welcome to The Pivot Pod, where we'll figure out together what's next for small business. Hosted by Frances Cook, with a new expert on each episode. Today it's what to keep and what to drop as you streamline your business post-Covid.

The rate of change right now is, frankly, scary.

But there's a type of freedom that comes with moments like this as well.

Listen to the podcast episode here



When you're forced to try new things and adapt, you also bring in the possibility of striking gold in a way you never expected.

So how do you hone your efforts and embrace change in the right ways, so that your efforts are most likely to bear fruit?

For the latest episode of The Pivot Pod I talked to business coach Zac de Silva from Business Changing.

We discussed the biggest dangers to business in the current environment, how to keep up with the rapid pace of change, and how to decide what to keep and what to ditch from your business.

For the full interview, listen to the podcast on the player above.

Advertisement

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

You can find new episodes on Herald Premium, or subscribe on iHeartRadio , the Apple podcasts app, Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.