A number of listed technology companies are in the happy position where they've both helped make our lives better during the Covid-19 outbreak and bolstered investors' fortunes. For context, the Dow is down 17.01 per

Zoom

Pushpay

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netflix

Amazon

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chorus

Microsoft

Uber