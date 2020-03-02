Trade Me's new private equity owners have kicked off a restructure. They say a "small number" of jobs may be lost.

Spokesman Logan Mudge disputed a tip-off to the Herald that "mass layoffs" were under way, including the longest-serving employee amid changes to job descriptions.

READ MORE:

• Inquiry launched into Trade Me privacy changes

"We're in the midsts of some changes to our structure in order to deliver great products and value for our customers," Mudge said.

"Overall our headcount of approximately 600 will not change.

"But it does mean that some roles will change and a very small number of people may leave Trade Me if we can't find a new role for them," he said.

Trade Me de-listed from the NZX in April last year after the UK-based Apax Partners bought it for $2.56 billion.

The new owners installed a new CEO Anders Skoe - who had run a similar business in Scandinavia - shortly after the deal closed, allowing his predecessor, John Macdonald, to make the exit he had been delaying for months as takeover talks dragged on.

Advertisement

The modus operandi of private equity outfits is often to buy a company, whip a company into shape then onsell it or return it to the stock exchange. And like many private equity deals, Trade Me's was reportedly highly-leveraged with the auction site's debt rising from a net $122m to a reported $1b).

Mudge said the restructure was very much business as usual, however.

"We continually assess how we're organised internally to make sure we're best set up to take on the challenges and opportunities in front of us," he said.

And in a November interview with the Herald (when staff was pegged at 650), Skoe said inferred he was in it for the long haul - or at least the medium-haul.

Skoe said he spent three years turning around the Finn.no in his native Norway.

He said he hoped to do something similar at Trade Me - steer it back into the double-digit growth it once enjoyed.

Unwinding

Part of the new owners' approach has been to unwind Macdonald era diversification.

In January, Trade Me said it has sold LifeDirect back to its former owner, financial adviser Mark Solomon. The deal is expected to close on April 1.

Advertisement

Trade Me said Solomon had offered 15 of the 18 LifeDirect staff new roles, and that it hoped to redeploy the three remaining staff.

The new ownership has also seen controversial changes to Trade Me's privacy policy, allowing some of members' personal information to be used in marketing. Privacy Commissioner John Edwards launched an investigation last month.

New tech boss

Trade Me also recently raided Air New Zealand's ranks to hire its new chief technology officer CTO, Paolo Ragone.

Ragone has previously worked on product and innovation at eBay, held the position of CTO at the eBay-owned Gumtree Australia, and most recently as CTO, general manager technology at Air New Zealand.

He will start at Trade Me at the end of May, replacing Simon Young, who has joined Peter Beck's smart-cow startup, Halter.