Q: It seems to be the perceived wisdom to pay off your mortgage before saving your money elsewhere.

But now that mortgage rates are so low, wouldn't it be better to put your money into, say, a share fund, rather than pay down a 3 per cent mortgage, on the assumption that returns from a share fund will beat 3 per cent, even after fees and tax?

I've recently started a savings plan with Simplicity and wonder if I'm doing the right thing.

A: I, for one, have always said paying extra off a mortgage tends to work better for most people than investing in, say, a share fund.

If you pay

One house v the world

Family matters

Mortgage holiday?