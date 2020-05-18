One of Hawke's Bay's oldest businesses is closing its doors after 120 years and for its long-serving owner the journey has been quite a ride.

Brian Anstis has owned Piper and Co in Ahuriri for the past 60 years. After running the business for half of its existence, he's finally decided to call it quits.

"I just thought now was the right time to move on and sell up," he said.

He wasn't able to sell the business on so has opted instead to sell the building and all his gear and close up Piper and Co 120 years after it opened.

Anstis said making covers and products out of canvas materials might not seem like a glamorous job, but he had loved it.

"For me now I'm ready to move on and back away and enjoy retirement but for the past 60 odd years I've enjoyed every minute of the work I've done here."

Anstis started at the business straight out of school doing his apprenticeship within its Ahuriri walls.

He left after he was fully qualified for a few years, then came back to buy the business from his former employer.

"He wanted to move on so I thought I might as well take it over."

Over that time Anstis grew the business and became one of the top canvas product makers in the East Coast region.

"We were the first to bring in top of the line technology when it came in and made us one of the go-to manufacturers," he said.

"Looking back the way we used to do things looks a bit novelty compared to how much better and faster we can do it these days."

For the 60 years he has owned the business Anstis has always operated on working local and supporting local businesses with the likes of the region's biggest company's such as Pan Pac and Affco being long serving customers.

"We've done everything from machine covers to aprons for these companies and it's been a great partnership over the years."

But over his 60 years as the boss of Piper and Co, Anstis said that the last couple of months from Covid-19 lockdown have been the strangest over his career.

"It has been strange times over the last couple of months but being in the workshop by myself working over a few back orders has given me a chance to reminisce," he said.

"I've been able to have a bit of time to look back and see on how things have changed and you know what it's been quite a ride."

Anstis said he would moving his focus from canvas to the community, joining a rotary club, and spending a bit more time with his family and friends.