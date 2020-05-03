Tower has hired Blair Turnbull as its new chief executive, talking up his credentials in delivering large-scale digital and data innovation.

Turnbull will start at the general insurer in August, subject to regulatory approvals. He was most recently at London-based Aviva Group, a savings and insurance business, where he ran the UK, UK digital, and international operations. Before that he was ASB Bank's general manager of wealth and insurance.

"Importantly, he has a proven global track record in large-scale digital and data innovation and delivering disruptive, customer-focused models," chair Michael Stiassny said in a statement.

"The board is confident that Blair's considerable expertise – together with his team-centric approach to leadership – are the skills required to successfully complete Tower's transformation and to drive profitable growth and performance."

Tower has been putting greater emphasis on its digital offering in an attempt to provide a better service than its larger rivals. New online business accounts for more than 55 per cent of gross written premiums compared to less than 10 per cent in 2016.

The company said Turnbull repositioned Aviva as an award-winning digital player, doubling the size of its UK digital business between 2015 and 2019.

The shares fell 1.6 per cent to 62 cents, and have dropped 14.5 per cent so far this year.