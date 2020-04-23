Auckland International Airport is proposing job cuts which could see close to 70 staff made redundant.

A spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that the airport had put a proposal to staff which could affect 83 staff.

The proposal would create 15 new positions, all of which would be filled internally, meaning the proposal was for a drop of 68 positions.

On Thursday Auckland Airport told shareholders that it was operating at around 10 per cent of its usual capacity with little clarity about when flight volumes would recover.

The organisation "had made the tough decision to start consulting with staff about proposed changes to staffing levels" as it prepared to operate with fewer flights and passenger travel and a smaller capital spending programme.

"This is a difficult day for our organisation. Only weeks ago, our team was charging ahead with our infrastructure development programme that included transformational projects that we were all proud to be leading," chief executive Adrian Littlewood said in a statement.

In late March the airport announced it was letting go 90 independent contractors and suspended plans for a second runway.

"Covid-19 has had a profound impact on aviation and our tourism industry, and like many other organisations we are now having to make changes that would have seemed unimaginable only months ago.

"The picture is still emerging and while we are hopeful of borders opening up across the Tasman, the reality is it may take some time for people to begin travelling internationally again. In the near term, the restart of our business is likely to be a much smaller, domestic-focused operation."

According to the MSD website, Auckland International Airport has been paid more than $4.3m in wage subsidies.

It also raised around $1.2 billion by selling new shares to investors and could tap its existing shareholders for up to another $200m.

Earlier this month Wellington Airport began cutting staff numbers, with a proposal to reduce its workforce by 30 per cent.