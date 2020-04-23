Newstalk ZB has soared in the latest radio ratings, cementing its status as the number one commercial radio station in New Zealand - and Mike Hosking's Breakfast Show has led the charge.

With more than 3.6 million people listening to radio each week as the country went into lockdown, the industry has come together today to promote its importance in providing New Zealand with latest, trusted information - and, with music and entertainment, as an escape.

Newstalk ZB's overall share grew to 12.6 points nationally and to 14.2 points in Auckland, cementing its position as the country's number one commercial radio station. It is also number one in Wellington and Christchurch.

ZB's cumulative audience was 536,500 - up 24,100 listeners, according to the GFK independent commercial radio survey.

The Mike Hosking Breakfast remains at number one nationally - up to a share of 18.4. In Auckland, his share has grown more than 5 points to a phenomenal 22.4 share, a clear number one.

All of ZB's weekday hosts have enjoyed increased audiences, including Kate Hawkesby, Kerre McIvor, Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford, Heather du Plessis Allan and Marcus Lush.

Simon Barnett, left, and Phil Gifford at the Newstalk ZB studios in Christchurch. Photo / Martin Hunter

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said radio's incredible value to New Zealanders had been reinforced in recent weeks, as it invariably did in times of crisis and uncertainty.

"Radio, like all media has been focused on supporting our audiences through this period. Whether it be supporting the Government as a Civil Defence Emergency broadcast partner, delivering round the clock local, national and international news coverage or by keeping New Zealanders entertained and connected, Radio is delivering for audiences as it always does in times like these."

MediaWorks CEO Michael Anderson said it was clear that New Zealanders were turning to radio as a trusted source for news and entertainment especially through breaking events like Covid-19.

"I'm very proud of our teams and the whole industry pulling together to support our listeners and advertisers through such a challenging period for us all."

NZME is the publisher and owner of the Herald.