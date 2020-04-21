A2 Milk said it expects revenue for the full year to lift by 30 per cent to around $1.7 billion due to strong sales growth as consumers rushed to fill their pantries with infant formula as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The alternative milk company said infant formula sales in Australia and China were particularly strong.

In an earnings update, the company said it had continued to experience strong revenue growth across all regions since the release of its six-month result in late February.

It lifted its earnings margin forecast 31 to 32 per cent for the year to June from an earlier advised 30 per cent.

Brokers Craigs Investment Partners said the upgrade implied full year EBITDA of $527-560m, compared with market consensus forecasts of $520m.

"Since then (February), the company has continued to experience strong revenue growth across all key regions, particularly in respect of infant nutrition products sold in China and Australia," the company said.

"We are now able to confirm that our revenue for the three months to 31 March 2020 was above expectations," chief executive Geoff Babidge said in a statement.

"This primarily reflected the impact of changes in consumer purchase behaviour arising from the Covid-19 situation and included an increase in pantry stocking of our products particularly via online and reseller channels," he said.

A2 Milk's share price has been rocketing higher in recent weeks, as the market anticipated higher sales in China arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stock closed at $19.45 yesterday, having recently hit a record high of $20.30. The share price has risen by 24 per cent over the last 12 months.

Harbour Asset Management senior research analyst Oyvinn Rimer said A2 Milk's upgrade was in line with brokers' upgrades that have taken place since the last result in February.

"The market is going to like it, but we will see," he said.

"It's a very solid update, but they do have a lot of caveats in place."

Among those caveats, A2 Milk said it was unable to estimate the timing and extent to which pantry stocking may unwind.

The company said A2 Milk's China segment revenue, transacted in US dollars, was favourably impacted by a significant depreciation of the New Zealand dollar to the US dollar in the quarter.

Overhead costs were tracking lower than previously expected due to travel restrictions and some planned recruitment, particularly in China, being temporarily delayed.

The business had benefited from the support of all its strategic partners who have assisted in managing the various supply chain challenges which have arisen during recent months, he said.

Babidge, who has a reputation for erring on the conservative side, said that given the COVID-19 situation, "the outlook for both revenue and earnings remains uncertain".

"It is unlikely that these factors will be sustained as these unprecedented circumstances begin to unwind," he said.

"Furthermore, significant uncertainty remains around the potential impact on supply chains and consumer demand in our core markets and the resulting financial impact on our performance for the balance of the financial year," he said.

"Overall for FY20, we anticipate ongoing revenue growth across our key regions supported by increased levels of marketing investment in China and the USA as well as, to the extent practicable in the current circumstances, the ongoing development of our organisational capability to support the execution of our strategy."

Notwithstanding the uncertainty, he anticipated revenue for 2020 to be in a range of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion.

Full year EBITDA margin is now anticipated to be above that advised in February and in the range of 31 per cent to 32 per cent.